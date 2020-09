Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Raymond's life story with friends and family

Share Raymond's life story with friends and family

Strakosch—Raymond D., of Newburgh, NY died on Friday, September 4, 2020. BRIEF PRAYER SERVICE: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:30am, outside of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Grand Street, Newburgh, NY. BURIAL: To follow at 1pm, Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY. ARRANGEMENTS: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. 845-562-6550.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store