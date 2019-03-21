|
Raymond E. Hewett
March 12, 1932 - March 21, 2019
Middletown, NY
Raymond E. Hewett, age 87 of Middletown, NY passed away on March 21, 2019 in the home that he built surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Raymond E. and Eva Dey Hewett, he was born on March 12, 1932 in Asbury Park, NJ. He was a hardworking and selfless man who was dedicated to his family. His memory and stories will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of his family with love and laughter. Raymond worked in construction for Zuckerman Contractors in Monroe, NY. He was also a lover of the outdoors.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ida K. (Lewis) Hewett at home; sons, Raymond E. Hewett Jr. of Franklin, CT and Ralph Hewett and his wife, Dawn, of Thompson Ridge, NY; daughter, Lisa Stuhmer and her husband, Steven of Pine Bush, NY; close family friend, Diane Robinson; grandchildren: Sarah, Susan, Aja, Leann, Heather, Michael, Rhianna, Sayre, Eric and Tanner; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his son, Robert Hewett; daughters, Cynthia Hewett and Ronda Rodvansky; brothers, Herbert and Thomas Hewett; grandsons, Corey and Ryan Hewett; daughter-in-law, Catherine Hewett.
Cremation will be at Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY. There will be a celebration of Raymond's life held by his family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019