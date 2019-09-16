|
|
Raymond Eugene "Gene" Cox
July 10, 1927 - September 12, 2019
White Sulphur Springs, NY
Raymond Eugene "Gene" Cox of White Sulphur Springs passed peacefully on September 12, 2019. He was born July 10, 1927 to the late Lillian Ray Cox and Raymond Cox.
He is survived by the love of his life, Evelyn Gross Cox; his two daughters, Laurie Jean Cox (Robert Skall) and Raye Ann Henderson (Dennis); five grandchildren, Emily, Evan and Rachel Henderson and Lily and Eli Cox-Skall; his sister, Marguerite Ryder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene was enlisted in the Coast Guard from 1944 to 1946 and enjoyed his time in the service. He was a member of the White Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church and was a volunteer fireman in the White Sulphur Springs Fire Department. He was a construction worker and truck driver throughout his life.
Beside his family his greatest joy was the house he built with the help of friends and family on Brisco Road. Gene was an avid fly fisherman and spent many hours on the Beaverkill and Willowemoc Rivers. In later years he took up ocean bass fishing off the coast of Cape Cod. He had great success in both arenas. His greatest quality was his love of people. This added with a great sense of humor made Gene someone you were happy to spend time with.
Graveside services and burial with military honors will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs, NY. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the White Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, PO Box 308, White Sulphur Springs, NY 12787.
