Raymond F. Campbell
February 28, 1939 - September 29, 2019
Burlingham, NY
On Sunday September 29th, 2019, Raymond F. Campbell, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80 years old. Raymond served in the Army for four years, as well as the Air-Force for an additional four years during the time of the Vietnam War. Raymond was hard working, and worked as the VP of JB Williams Express, when he left to open his own trucking business, Aspen Trucking, where he worked for many years. He later retired from Manheim Auto Auction.
Raymond was a dedicated man to his family, his country, his work, and the well-being of others. He had a passion for nature and loved to spend time outdoors. An avid golfer, while home he would spend his days golfing with friends at both the Tarry Brae and Lochmor Golf Courses in NY. He will be missed by his golfing friends; Harold Diamond, Sandy Diamond, and Larry Diamond, as well as the numerous friends he met while playing at the course. He also carried his passion for golf abroad while exploring other countries including Africa and Spain among other places. He connected with the outdoors while golfing, and also while spending his time fishing and boating. Raymond enjoyed bird watching and spending time with animals, he had a workshop that he would often be found building beautiful bird houses in order to draw the animals to his home. He was a gentle person and connected with nature and others around him. He will be missed by his Collie dogs that he loved to spend time with, as well and his cats, Titan and Thumper with whom he had a close bond.
A devoted husband, Raymond was widowed by his wife, Grace Campbell in 2000. Raymond is survived by his children: Sharon and Hal Mead Sr. of Burlingham, NY, Kathy Spratta of Woodridge, NY, Cynthia Boutot and Bob Dandelski of Southington, CT, and John Spratta and Dru Fry of Higganum, CT. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Hal Jr., Raymond, Danny Jr., and Holly; five great-grandchildren: Alex, Raymond II, Nick, Shaina, and Brianna; as well as numerous friends and family who he loved very much.
A funeral service for Raymond will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday October 12 at Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY,10940. Burial (with his late wife) will follow at 11 a.m. at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty NY, with Military Honors.
Following the burial, the friends and family of Raymond invite you to honor and celebrate his life. The reception will be at Lochmor Golf Course, where Raymond loved to spend time, 586 Loch Sheldrake Rd., Sheldrake NY, 12759.
Arrangements have been made under Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019