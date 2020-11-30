Raymond F. Plass

June 21, 1947 - November 28, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Raymond F. Plass, of New Windsor, entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was 73.

Son of Betty (Heif) Morris and the late Howard M. Morris, he was born on June 21, 1947 in Poughkeepsie, NY.

"Ricky" as he was known to family and friends was a Project Manager with Cherokee Construction, Highland Falls, and also Nannini and Callahan Excavating, Cornwall. A graduate of Arlington High School, he proudly served his country in the US Army. While serving he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with V Device and the Bronze Star Medal. He was a member of the, Mid Hudson/Newburgh Bowling Hall of Fame and was an avid golfer and hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Ann C. Plass; his mother, Betty Morris of Poughkeepsie; a son, Robert (Maria) White of NC; a daughter, Kathleen (Jim Fielder) White of CO; a sister, Janice Haynes of Hopewell Junction; three grandchildren, Mark, Kira and Sean White and a nephew, David King.

All Services and cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Services, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



