Raymond Gerard Courbron
April 5, 1937 - January 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Raymond "Ray" Gerard Courbron passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Raymond resided in Bridgeport, CT for 52 years and recently became a Newburgh, NY resident. He was 82 years young and is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Jeannette Courbron; his three children, Michael Courbron, Manon Lapointe (Germain), and Richard Courbron (Carolyn). Raymond was also an extravagant "papa" who was proud of his ninr beautiful grandchildren who loved him dearly. Grandchildren include, Michael (Jamie), Charlsey, Colleen, Taylor, Nickolas (Kaitlin), Cassondra, Carter, Amelia, and Lilly. He is also survived by five brothers and sisters along with many nieces and nephews, all who cherished him dearly.
Raymond was a drywall contractor for 65 years. He had the pleasure of working most of his career with his two sons and son-in-law. Raymond was a kind soul who would do anything for anyone at any moment in time. He had a very well known, contagious smile that would light up a room along with a giant heart. He was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Calling hours for Raymond will be held on Friday evening (January 31st, 2020) from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY.
There will be a prayer service on Saturday morning (February 1st, 2020) at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends may gather at 10 a.m.
Cremation will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020