September 20, 1955 - October 19, 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Raymond Hicks of Loch Sheldrake, NY passed away on October 19, 2020 at Garnett Health Medical Center. He was 65 years old.
Raymond is the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Hicks; he was born in New York City on September 20, 1955. Raymond is survived by his sister, Lorraine Hicks of Staten Island NY.
Raymond moved from NYC to Loch Sheldrake in 1997 and quickly began charming everyone with his kind, welcoming and lively demeanor. Ray was one of the friendliest and outgoing people you could come across. He was quick to welcome guests into his home and share one of his many colorful memories of his youth and the time he spent working on cars in NYC. Ray had a vast knowledge and appreciation for cars, particularly classic cars (just not Fords). Quick with his witty comments and maintaining a sparkle in his eye; Ray was known for his flirtatious personality, even when his health declined.
Ray's sly smirk, resilient spirit, and quick wit will be missed dearly. He touched so many people who will have fond memories to cherish for a lifetime.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Hillside Cemetery, Parsonage Road, Woodbourne, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
