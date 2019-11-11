|
Raymond J. Burke, Sr.
June 29, 1937 - November 8, 2019
Monroe, NY
Raymond J. Burke, Sr. passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. He was 82 years old. Son of the late John and Dorothy Kincade Burke, he was born June 29, 1937.
Raymond was a Veteran of the United States Aire Force Serving from 1956-1964. He retired from the New York City Transit Police, in the Bronx, NY after serving 20 years. He was a member of Northeast Bogota Civic Organization in Bogota, NJ, and was the Former Scout Master for Pak #43 in Bogota, NJ. Raymond was a past president of the P.T.A. of F.E. Dewey Elementary School in Bogota, NJ as well as a volunteer baseball coach for the Bogota Youth baseball league.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joan at home; his sons, John C. Burke and his wife, Trish of Ringwood NJ, Raymond J. Burke Jr. and his wife, Susan of Monroe, NY and Kyle J. Burke and his wife, Karen of Houston, TX; his brother, Eugene Burke and his wife, June of Seymour TN; and his four grandchildren, Jenna, John Jr., Jacqueline and Zayne.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Home, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019