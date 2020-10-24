Raymond J. Cutro
July 24, 1943 - October 21, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Raymond J. Cutro of Newburgh, NY died on October 21, 2020 at Montefiore St Luke's-Cornwall Hospital. He was 77 years old. The son of Salvatore and Elizabeth Cutro, Ray was born July 24, 1943 in New York, NY on the Lower East Side.
Ray was an electrician by trade, and became a Master Electrician in 1973. He was owner of Complete Electric Contracting.
Ray loved wintering on Anna Maria Island, FL at Sandpiper Resort. He was an avid golfer, loved his Hobie Cat and his 2005 Thunderbird, and preferred dessert before dinner.
Ray was very generous with his time, his skills and money, which gave him great joy and satisfaction. He always stepped up when someone was in need. Some knew him as "The Handy Man", some knew him As "The Silver Fox", and others knew him as "The IceCream Man". . . He was loved and admired by so so many.
Ray is survived by his wife, Kathe Mills at home; his children: Denise (Kevin) Organ, Holtsville, NY, Victor (Terra) DeSimone, San Diego, CA, Tara (Daniel) Glasser, Sunnyside, NY, Kate (Justin) Ryder, Lake Ariel, PA, Emma Jendrejeski, (Laura Mejia), Beacon, NY, and Benton Jendrejeski, Newburgh, NY; his grandchildren: Matthew and Meghan Organ, Layla and Anthony DeSimone, and Ellis and Wren Glasser; his sister, Marilyn (Robert) Demorest of Kerhonkson, NY; his nephews: Richard Demorest, and Todd (Sheila) Demorest, his great niece: Allison Demorest (Bram Fox), great nephews: Zach, Jake, and Josh Demorest, all of Kerhonkson NY. Ray was pre-deceased by his parents, his four brothers: Joseph, Frank, William, and Robert Cutro, and his nephew, Thomas Rutigliano.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com