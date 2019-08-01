|
|
Raymond Kelly
April 5th, 1939 - July 25th, 2019
Mesa, AZ
Raymond passed away July 25th, 2019. He was born on April 5th, 1939 in Nyack NY. He graduated from Haverstraw High School, Class of 1957. Raymond served in the US Air Force followed by employment at US Gypsum in Stony Point as an Accountant. He was also the proud owner of Kellys' Deli in West Haverstraw as well as Wallkill, NY.
Raymond loved to fish, play golf, and watch Notre Dame football.
Ray is survived by his wife Marilyn of 53 years and his sons Jon and Darran as well as five granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was a wonderful husband and loving father and grandfather and he will be missed. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always was the life of the party.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019