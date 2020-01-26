|
Raymond L. Burpoe
August 16, 1934 - January 18, 2020
South Centerville, NY
Raymond L. Burpoe of South Centerville passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years of age.
He was the son of the late Raymond H. Burpoe and Audrey L. Oates Burpoe, born August 16, 1934 in Yonkers, NY. His wife, Joan T. Popot Burpoe predeceased him in 1991. He is predeceased by his brother, James Burpoe; sister, Edyth Byrne; and son-in-law, John James.
Raymond was a retired Fire Fighter from the Greenville Fire District in Scarsdale, NY. He will be most remembered for his love of Baseball. In 1953 at the age of 19 he played for the Oshkosh Giants and his favorite baseball team was the New York Mets. He was a kind caring man and a loving father who will forever remain in our hearts. He enjoyed telling stories about the years he played baseball and about his service in the Fire Department.
Survivors include his five children: Joan James, Raymond J. Burpoe and his wife, Tammy, Denis Burpoe and his wife, Laurie, Charles Burpoe and his wife, Laura, Kathryn Sherlock and her husband, Dave. Raymond also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Duane (Jeanette), Stephanie, Justin (Erin), Michelle, Michael, Kristen (Evan), Nicholas, Jessica, Andrew and Kourtney; six great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Jeffrey, Kellen, Kyler, Mia and Bryce, and a number of nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his caregiver, Disa Tonkin to whom his family will be forever grateful for the care she provided over the last four years.
Services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Jackson Ave. and Saw Mill River Road, Hastings on Hudson, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name to Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020