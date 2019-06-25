|
Raymond Long Hempstead Jr.
July 23, 1947 - June 24, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Raymond Long Hempstead Jr. of Livingston Manor passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at home. He was 71. He was the son of the late Raymond Long Hempstead Sr. and Florence Marion Fuller born on July 23, 1947 in Liberty, NY.
Raymond Proudly served our county in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He was a hard worker and proficient in many things from mechanics to construction and everything in between. He was very active in his community and loved to spend time with his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughters, Julie Ann Johaneman and her husband, Robert of Livingston Manor, Dawn Rampe and her husband, William of Livingston Manor and their mom and long time companion, Lorraine Sprague, his grandchildren, Brent Johaneman, Courtney Rampe and Ryan Rampe, his sisters, Louise Hooper and Linda Hempstead, his dear friend, Tom Roser, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his siblings Robert and Donna Hempstead.
There will be a grave side service at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Sunset Lake Road on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00am with full military honors.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home for further information please call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019