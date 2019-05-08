|
|
Raymond Martini
November 30, 1937 - May 4, 2019
Formerly of Bergen County, NJ
Raymond Martini, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Catskill Regional Center. He was 81. The son of the late James Martini and Jean Spodavicia Martini he was born on November 30, 1937 in Flatbush, NY.
Survivors include his children: Debora Gannon, Jean Hines and Anthony Martini; grandchildren: Nicholas Gannon, Nora Hines, and Margaret Hines; brother, Rosey Chiller; cousin, Olivia Carmichael. Raymond is predeceased by his wife, Patricia McCafferty, and brother, Eddie Martini.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 14 at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019