Raymond N. Matrochano Sr.
June 17, 1927 - August 4, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Raymond N. Matrochano Sr., a retired insurance underwriter, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Bloomingburg. He was 93.
The son of the late Philip Matrochano and Catherine Toronto, he was born June 17, 1927 in Brooklyn.
Ray was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was also a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Bloomingburg; a longtime member of the Mamakating Seniors; and was the owner/operator of Home Typing Service and Matsons Catering and Deli in Queens, New York.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years: Teresa E. Pastorello Matrochano; two sons: Raymond Matrochano Jr. and spouse, Collette, Robert Matrochano and spouse, Dawn; a daughter: Michele VanWieren and spouse, Ralph; grandchildren: Gregory, Cheryl, Steven, Lisa, and James; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Austin, Devin, Olivia, Luca, Ellie, and Lia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Denise; and a granddaughter, Janet.
Funeral Services will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
