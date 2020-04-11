|
Raymond Nielsen
January 25, 1962 - April 3, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Raymond Nielsen of Highland Falls, NY entered into rest on Friday, April 3, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 58.
It is never easy to say goodbye to one who is loved. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was a graduate of Highland Falls High School and retired from the Palisades Interstate Park Commission in Bear Mountain, NY.
He was the son of Raymond and Barbara Nielsen and was born on January 26, 1962. He was predeceased by his dad, Raymond Neilsen.
Survivors include his daughter, Courtney Nielsen (Jameel) of Highland Falls; his son, R.J. Nielsen; his former wife, JoAnn Nielsen at home; his mom and stepdad, John and Barbara Gorczynski of Pennsylvania; his sister, Tina Tamok (Mike); his brothers, David Nielsen and Carl Nielsen; his half brother, John Lisi (Tonya); grandchildren: Jayden, Audrey and Jiovanni; step-brothers: John (Lorraine Miller) Ron (JoAnn) Mike (Sophie) and Jeff and Troy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020