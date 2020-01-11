|
|
Raymond P. Cross
May 29, 1924 - January 2, 2020
Fort Pierce, FL, - Formerly Loch Sheldrake, NY
Raymond Percy Cross, 95, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away on January 2, 2020. Born in Jeffersonville, NY on May 29, 1924 to Percy and Mabel Wilfert Cross, he grew up in Neversink, NY until the town was flooded for the construction of the Neversink dam. Prior to his retirement he was a coronary care registered nurse in Vero Beach, FL. He was a parishioner of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Fort Pierce. Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Throughout his life, he wore many hats: mail courier, reservoir construction crew, radioman, sawyer, dairy farmer, 4-H club leader, bus driver, correction officer, janitor, nurse, fisherman, square dancer, but most proudly: "Wonder Gramps".
He is survived by his siblings, Enid Roosa and Robert Cross; children: Donna Rae LaPolt (Robert) of New Paltz, NY, Nancy Lee Saunders (Thomas) of New Paltz, NY, Patricia Halprin of Loch Sheldrake, NY and Raymond "Renno" Cross of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchildren: Dina, Glenn, Corinne, Kevin, Eric, Sarah, Dayna, Megan, and Daniel;p ten great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends, including Brian, Liz, Georgie, Debbie, Tiffany, Joe and Renee. He is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years, Gertrude Mentnech Cross; his daughter, Roxane Lang, and his siblings: Norman Cross, Irene Kurpil, Lorraine Comfort, Russell Cross, Janice Most, and Glenn Cross.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., January 24, 2020 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 407 S 33rd St. Fort Pierce, FL. A reception will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Bean & Bagel Cafe, 5049 Turnpike Feeder Rd. Fort Pierce, FL. Donations can be made in Ray's honor to , , or .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020