Raymond Pawliczak
November 21, 1921 - August 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Raymond Pawliczak of Middletown, NY entered into rest on August 12, 2020. He was 98 years old.
The son of the late John and Catherine (Olejnik) Pawliczak he was born on November 21, 1921 in Warwick, NY.
Raymond was married February 16th, 1947 to Antoinette (Gulle) Pawliczak for 73 years. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2020.
Raymond was a 50-year service member of Howells Fire Company #1. Ray loved watching baseball games of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include his son, John R. Pawliczak and wife, Debbie, grandchildren: Taylor and Alex; son, Casey Bennett and wife, Stacey, grandsons: Justin, Jacob and Michael; son, Raymond J. Pawliczak and daughter, Cynthia Ann Salomon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Tammy Bennett, Christine Bonanno, Barbara Fraser, Thomas Pawliczak, Daniel Pawliczak, John M. Pawliczak.
Ray was predeceased by three sisters: Eleanor Regelski, LuAnn Owens, and Jennie Fisher, as well as his brother, John J. Pawliczak.
Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20th in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY. Visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name can be made to Howells Fire Company #1, 26 Elm Street, Howells NY 10932.
