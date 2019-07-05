Home

Raymond V. Rutkowski


1930 - 2019
Raymond V. Rutkowski Obituary
Raymond V. Rutkowski
March 31, 1930 - July 3, 2019
Florida, New York
Raymond V. Rutkowski of Florida, NY, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at ORMC, Middletown, surrounded by his family. He was 89.
The son of the late John E. Rutkowski and Anna Sadlowski Rutkowski, he was born on March 31, 1930 in Florida, NY.
Ray served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in France. After serving his country he worked for the Ford Motor Company as a quality control inspector for 25 years and later for Horton Memorial Hospital where he ran the print shop for 17 years.
He was an active member of St. Joseph's Church and its Holy Name Society, where he held many offices; a member of the American Legion Post 1250, Florida; a 4th Degree Member of the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus #4952, a past member of the Orange County Pulaski Parade Committee; and an active member of the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society where he was named Citizen of the Year for 2002-2003.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gertie Slesinski Rutkowski at home; three daughters, Cindy Zak and husband Tom of Middletown; Darlene Fuller of Poughkeepsie; and Melanie Bilancione and husband, John of Middletown; three granddaughters, Sara Tkazyik and husband, John, Heather Wolfe and husband, Kent, and Aimee Bilancione; one great-grandson, Hudson James Wolfe; brother, Vincent Rutkowski and wife, Dorothy "Kay"; three sisters, Martha Krzyzczuk; Josephine Lasapanaro and Gladys Rice; sister-in-law, Ceil Rutkowski; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Ed and Alex Rutkowski.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, July 8th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church Restoration Fund, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019
