Raymond Washalski
June 10, 1946 - July 4, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Raymond Washalski passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Garnet Health Hospital. He was 74. Born to Leo Washalski and Nora Mullins in Yonkers, NY on June 10, 1946.
He joined the U.S. Marines Corp. in 1965 and was honored to serve his country. Raymond married the love of his life Erika in 1967 and together they had three children, Peter, Michael, and Terry.
He was a dedicated truck mechanic for Penske Truck Leasing for over 25 years, and loved his job. Raymond was a proud member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping, boating, and tubing in the river with his family. He was a "Jack of All Trades" and could figure out how to fix just about anything. He loved spending time with his family and always helped his grandchildren with their school projects.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Erika Washalski; sons, Peter Washalski and wife, Gretchen, and Michael Washalski and wife, Tammy; daughter, Terry Callaway and husband, Steve; brothers-in-law: John Wierl and partner, Lori Madrid, Joe Wierl and wife, Marcella, and William Wierl and wife, Diana; grandchildren: Corinne Yanis, Alex Callaway, Jason Callaway, Jordan Washalski, Logan Washalski, Evan Washalski, and Mikayla Washalski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. with a Service of Remembrance at noon. Due to current restrictions, entry will be limited to 20 people.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.Applebee-McPhillips.com