Rebecca A. "Becky" Nestor

September 11, 1969 - November 15, 2020

Boulder City, NV - Formerly of Middletown, NY

Rebecca "Becky" Nestor entered into rest on November 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Middletown, graduating in 1987 from Middletown High School and going on to O.C.C.C. to get an associate's degree in accounting.

She worked for Sears and Chase Bank before moving out to Boulder City, NV and working for the State of Nevada as a Tax Examiner.

She is survived by her parents: Gary and Angela of Middletown, NY; fiance: Joseph Pinerolo; one son: Joey of Boulder City, NV; brothers: Robert of Pine Bush, NY, and David and wife, Joann of Chester, NY; nephews: DJ, Keith and wife, Cynthia, and Timothy; and a niece: Justine.

Due to the pandemic, a Service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



