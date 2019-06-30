Home

Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
View Map
Rebecca Kathleen Allen


1994 - 2019
Rebecca Kathleen Allen Obituary
Rebecca Kathleen Allen
December 31, 1994 - June 25, 2019
Monticello, NY
Rebecca Kathleen Allen of Monticello passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris at the young age of 24.
The daughter of Kathleen Gizinski and Frank Allen Sr., she was born December 31st,1994 in Harris NY. Rebecca was free spirited and willing to help anyone and everyone in any way that she could. Rebecca's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. Her gentle smile, and bubbly personality is what we will remember her by.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy of Monticello NY; her father, Frank of Saratoga, NY; a son, LaShawn Davis Jr.; a brother, Frank Allen Jr.; three sisters: Ashley Gizinski, Juliana Rodriguez and Jack-Lynn Allen; a nephew, Eddie Byrd IV; a stepbrother, Izaiah Richards; her grandmother, Josephine Willis; as well as many aunts uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her nephew, Alberto Corchado III; grandfather, Paul Gizinski, and grandmother, Loretta Lattimer.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, July 3rd at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with a funeral service starting at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019
