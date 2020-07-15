1/1
Rebecca L. Decker
August 12, 1978 - July 12, 2020
Monticello, NY
Rebecca Lynn Decker, "Becky", an ER registration employee of Ellenville Regional Hospital, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Monticello. She was 41.
The daughter of Geraldine Avery Woloshin and the late Arnold Woloshin, she was born August 12, 1978 in Miami, FL.
A 1996 graduate of Monticello High School where she was an accomplished basketball star.
Becky was a loving mother, wife and daughter who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband: Gregory C. Decker Jr. their four children: Braedon, Chace, Erin, and Emily; her siblings: John Sherota (Jennifer), Leighann, and Bobby, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family that will be used to establish a fund that will benefit her children's education.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
