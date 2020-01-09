|
|
Rebekah Christy Grohl
January 23, 1997 - January 5, 2020
New Windsor, New York
Rebekah Grohl died at Westchester Medical Center on January 5th at the age of 22, surrounded by all her family and loved ones. The first child of Peter and Heather Grohl, she was born in Newburgh and raised in New Windsor.
She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 2015. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Orange in 2018. She was an activist through and through. She was a campaign manager for both Kevindaryan Lujan and Steven Majano. She also worked for James Skoufis and Antonio Delgado campaigns. Her goal was to make Newburgh the best it could be for those who lived there.
Surviving her are her parents Peter and Heather Grohl, brothers Jared and Paul Grohl, her beloved dog Jeter, grandmother Christy Hill, grandfather Roy Galewski II & Coni, great grandfather Roy Galewski I "pop pop", and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was an intelligent woman with many interests, and would give her all to those in need. She had a great love for her family, her friends, animals, and music. In particular Marilyn Manson, he was her favorite artist because he challenged the norms of society and was unapologetically himself. She "never said to be like her, she would say be like you and go make a difference."
There will be a memorial service at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh, NY on Saturday January 11th, from 1-4 o'clock. There will also be a service for her Thursday January 23rd (her birthday) at Washington's Headquarter from 12-3 o'clock.
In keeping with the families wishes donations can be made in Rebekah's memory to her Go Fund Me account in lieu of flowers. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-rebekah-grohl
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020