Regina A. DePuy
November 4, 1922 - May 30, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Regina A. DePuy of Gardiner, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Thursday May 30, 2019 at home. She was 96.
The daughter of the late Eugene and Ethel DuBois Terwilliger, she was born November 4, 1922 in Kingston.
Regina was the longest living member of Shawangunk Reformed Church and worked as a packer for Pierce Industries, Walden, NY. She was the widow of Claude DePuy.
Survivors include her three sons: Roger DePuy and Devora of Georgia, Bud DePuy and Judy of Gardiner, Jim DePuy and Connie of Highland; daughter, Sharon Monforte of Gardiner; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Along with Claude and her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Wallace Terwilliger, Allison Terwilliger; and sister, Elaine Weed; grandchildren, Jeffrey Allen DePuy and Barbara Ellen DePuy.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Shawangunk Reformed Church, 1166 Hoagerburgh Rd., Wallkill, NY; Pastor Howard Dalton will officiate. Burial will be in Bruynswick Rural Cemetery in Wallkill, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Shawangunk Reformed Church.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019