Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Regina J. Poelman

Regina J. Poelman Obituary
Regina J. Poelman
March 10, 1931 - January 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Regina J. Poelman, a 65 year resident of the area, died at Kaplan Family Residence Tuesday, January 28, 2020 following a long illness. She was 88 years old.
The daughter of the late Jurgen and Richtje Van der Wijk Leinenga, Regina was born on March 10, 1931 in Holland, the Netherlands. She married Harm "Harry" Poelman, who predeceased her in 2002.
Regina was the youngest of eight children and came to America with her husband and daughter. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who was very involved in family.
She is survived by her son, Harry Jr. of Middletown, and her daughter, Annetta Langlitz and her husband, Raymond of Walden. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Michelle Valenta and her husband, Mario, and Jeanine Kaloustian and her husband, Paul, and five great-grandchildren: Dominick, Andrew, Brianna, Logan, and Brandon. One son Jerry Poelman predeceased her in 1980.
The family of Regina would like to give a special thanks to the Middletown Dialysis Center and Campbell Hall for taking wonderful care of her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and a Funeral Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1. 2020 with Pastor John Hawco from Harmony Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery. Donations in Regina's name may br made to Harmony Bapist Church, Rt. 211, Middletown, NY. 10940.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www. applebee-mcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
