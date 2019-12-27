|
|
Regina J. Spruck
January 25, 1941 - December 25, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Regina J. Spruck of Montgomery, NY, a resident of the area and previous long-time resident of Carmel, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Middletown, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Octavio and Madeline LoMedico Trippodo, she was born January 25, 1941 in Bronx, NY. She was a member of Lake Carmel Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, George Spruck at home; three sons: George Spruck Jr. of Pleasant Valley, Michael Spruck and his wife Kim of Walden, NYand Robert Spruck of Montgomery, NY; grandchildren: Lewie, Dana, Michael, Nicholas, Robert, Kristen, Randy; great-grandsons Chase, Angelo, Dominic
Regina was a special person with a kind heart. Her smile was made of sunshine, and her heart was made of gold. She welcomed all into her life and made you feel right at home. She was a longtime mother figure to all her family, friends, and neighbors.
She loved to crochet, sew, and cook. She loved animals, birds and had a green thumb for plants. She loved all the dogs and cats she had throughout her life. "Her husband always said that it would be a blessing to be one of her pets". She loved children and her grand and great-grandchildren adored her.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 30th at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31st at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY; Fr. Reiman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. xwww.stjude.org
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019