Regina M. Allen
January 26, 1946 - April 21, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Regina M. Allen of Loch Sheldrake, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, died Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 73.
The daughter of the late Charles Grimmer and Regina Byrne Grimmer, she was born January 26, 1946 in Manhattan.
Regina was an amazing, loving, generous and caring mother, sister, Nana and friend to all. She loved spending time with her family, being a part of the Loch Sheldrake Seniors and rooting for the New York Yankees. She also enjoyed helping our veterans and taking the bus on Mondays to go shopping. Our mom was deeply religious, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.
She is survived by two sons: Arthur Allen and his wife, Teresa of Wilmington, NC, and James Allen of Loch Sheldrake; a daughter: Regina Allen of Pine Bush; two grandchildren: Jaime and Daniel; her siblings: Richard Grimmer of Long Island, Anthony Grimmer (Diane) of Naples, FL, Joan Daniels (Michael) of Longhorn, PA, and Charles Grimmer (Linda) of Stormville; a brother-in-law: Christopher DeJesus (Judy) of Overland Park, KS; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her companion: Al DeLade; a sister: Anne DeJesus; and a sister-in-law: Loretta Grimmer.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, April 26 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway, Monticello. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. noon at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street, Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a local veterans .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019