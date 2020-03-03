Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Maria Regina Residence
Sister Regina Suzanne McAuley

Sister Regina Suzanne McAuley Obituary
Sister Regina Suzanne McAuley, CSJ
March 1, 2020
Brentwood, NY
Sister Regina Suzanne McAuley, the eldest daughter of the late J. Harold and Regina (Moeser) McAuley, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Maria Regina Residence, Brentwood, NY.
She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) McAuley; her nephews: Kevin (Ang), Michael (Deanna), Thomas (MJ), Daniel (Michelle) Murphy and her niece Dolores (John) Maloney; her great nephews and nieces: Patricia, Monica and Eileen, Dylan, Kelsey, Ryan, Brady and Meghan, Patrick, Sean and Maggie; great great-niece Marcella Fong.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Marcella and Tom Murphy.
Sister Regina spent 69 years of religious life rooted in prayer, a deep faith and love of God. She lived the mission as an educator and in the Human Services Field ministering ten years coordinating Volunteer Services in Mercy Hospital in Rockville Center. She worked with Habitat for Humanity for nine years. In June of 2004 she was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by Caesar Truzo NYS Senator.
Her wake will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday March 6th at the Maria Regina Residence. The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 7th at the Maria Regina Residence.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
