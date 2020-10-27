1/1
Reginald Lewis Williams Jr.
1986 - 2020
Reginald Lewis Williams, Jr.
August 26, 1986 - October 16, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Reginald (Lil Reggie) Lewis Williams Jr. of Newburgh, NY went to his resting place on Friday, October 16, 2020. Reggie, was born on August 26, 1986 to mother, Michelle Lewis and late Reginald Lewis Williams Sr. of Newburgh, NY.
During his Junior and High school years, he was a stellar athlete that lead to his study of Physical fitness and the human anatomy. As a young adult his passion for physical fitness showed and how he cared for physic. He always had a strong and powerful presence with a kindred spirit, smile and dimple that left an everlasting impression in those he came across. His bond with his daughter was strong and often depicted in person and photos by those around him. He had strong ties with many. He was a respectable young man and cherished and loved by many friends and family and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his daughter Bella Johnson, 7 yrs old, the love of his life; siblings, Shawna Palenik, Shalese Williams, Justin Murdaugh, and sister in law, Dalissa Murdaugh, Samuel Lewis Jr., Romero Williams, Tamara Lewis and Erron Lewis; nieces/nephews, Zaymir and Yihzir Pellington, Jayvion and Jussan Murdaugh, Takira and Taija Kehoe, Imari, Najilah, Zaida and Heaven Santana, Daviana Brown, Zayvian and Zaymani Lewis, Grandfather, Henry (Thomas) Tart; and a Host of aunt's, uncle's, cousin's and friends.
Predeceased by his father, Reginald Lewis Williams, Sr, whom he missed dearly.
May Your Soul Rest In Peace.
Mr. Williams will have a Gathering 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Church of God By Faith, 29 Bridge Street, Newburgh, NY. Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Church of God By Faith
OCT
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Church of God By Faith
