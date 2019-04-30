Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Rejeanne Rouleau Auger

Rejeanne Rouleau Auger Obituary
Rejeanne Rouleau Auger
September 8, 1934 - April 28, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Rejeanne Rouleau Auger of Marlboro, NY passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home. She was 84. Rejeanne was born in Quebec, Canada on September 8, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Leo Rouleau and Roland Raymond.
Rejeanne was a Homemaker and Carpenter.
She is predeceased by her husband, Bernard Auger.
Survivors her sister; Jeannette and Raymond Courbron, Francine and Samual Quinn and Bridgette Skudlarek and her late husband, John.
Calling hours will be held on Friday afternoon from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro with a prayer service to follow at 3:30 p.m.
Cremation will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
