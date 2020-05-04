Rene Atraud

September 27, 1943 - April 27, 2020

Monroe, NY

Rene's life began in New York City on September 27, 1943. He was born in Manhattan and his parents hailed from France. Rene and his brother, Denis were raised with a touch of French customs and food. He enjoyed his French heritage. A French reminder of this was his love of animals - his dog and cat were named Napoleón and Lafayette.

Rene had a "joie de vivre" and a natural sense of humor. He didn't try to be funny - he just was. He was so easy to be with.

As an adult – he was aided by his parents in raising his only daughter, Denise. He worked hard to accomplish his goal of being a New York City transit policeman and caring well for his little family.

Rene's life was intertwined with the Ponsolle's – we all grew up together. We moved out of the city "ensemble", Artaud's in Monroe and the Ponsolle's in Washingtonville while continuing our close relationship. Rene enjoyed collecting antique cars, canoeing and enjoying his animals and the Buffalo Bills.

His later years of life proved to be difficult as he faced the untimely death of his daughter, Denise, and his own struggle with cancer. As his condition worsened the care given to him by his longtime neighbor and good friend, Ricky was extraordinary. Rene died on April 27, 2020 at his home in Monroe, New York.

Rene was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Marie Artaud; his brother, Denis Artaud; and his daughter, Denise Artaud. Rene is survived by his cousins, Jacqueline Dumestre, Jacques Ponsolle, Odile Monteforte, Joseph Ponsolle, and Jacqueline Pollack. He leaves behind so many close friends from the police department, extended family, and other good friends who will dearly miss him.

Repose en paix Rene



