Renee Joy Friedman
May 19, 1941 - April 30, 2019
Boynton Beach, FL - Formerly Liberty, NY
Mrs. Renee Friedman, a retired and well-known Math Teacher for 25 years with the Liberty Central School District, passed away peacefully at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, TX on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was 77.
The daughter of the late Nat and Eve Butler Levine, Renee was born on May 19, 1941 in Bronx, New York. She spent most of her adult life as a resident of Sullivan County. She was the proud owner/operator of the Mon Ami Shop at the former Grossinger's Resort as well as the creator of "Personalization by Renee". She was also a member of Hadassah.
She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to all that knew and loved her. She made an indelible impact on all whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kelly Friedman of Kennesaw, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Randi and Kevin Ceneviva of Plano, TX; grandsons, Dominic and Dylan Ceneviva; many cousins; and a host of friends.
Renee was pre-deceased by her late husband, Arthur Friedman and sister, Margo Butler.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. at vath Israel Synagogue Cemetery, Hysana Road, Liberty, NY.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019