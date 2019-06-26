|
|
Renee Silverman Rosenblum
November 19, 1930 - June 24, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Renee Silverman Rosenblum, 88 of Newburgh, a retired accountant, entered into rest peacefully on June 24, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.
She was the daughter of the late Ben and Celia Silverman and wife of the late Harold "Sonny" Rosenblum. Renee was born on November 19, 1930 in Kingston NY.
Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Rosenblum and spouse, Sue Krumm, and Faye Denisar and husband, Les; three grandchildren, Susan Claudio and husband, Emilio, Brian Denisar and wife, Emily, Stacy Bascom and husband, Mike. Renee is also survived by many great-grandchildren and wonderful nieces and nephews.
Renee was the sister of the late Shirley Berke, Mark Silverman and Claire Asher.
Renee enjoyed spending time with her friends at "the club", she was an avid tennis player and fan. She loved her many special moments with her great-grandchildren: Emma, Avery, Braden, Mikayla and Madisyn.
Many special thanks and appreciation go to her amazing support group of family and friends that helped her throughout the past few years.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Temple Beth Jacob, 290 North St., Newburgh, NY 12550. Burial will follow in Temple Beth Jacob Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at 135 Locust Lane, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 27, 2019