|
|
Renee Streeter
January 21, 1969 - March 14, 2020
Fellsmere, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Renee Streeter, 51, of Fellsmere, FL passed away on March 14, 2020 in Sebastian, FL.
Renee was born January 21, 1969 in Port Jervis, NY to Alana Utter Talmadge and the late Larry Herman of Port Jervis. She was a beautician. In her free time she loved being with her animals and loving husband.
Renee is survived by her husband of 30 years, Harry Streeter (JR) of Florida; mother, Alana Talmadge of Port Jervis; brother, J.R. Keys and his girlfriend, Lacey of Port Jervis, brother, Michael Mason and his wife, Amanda of Port Jervis; sister, Dana of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brother Bobby of Port Jervis and brother John of Florida.
A celebration of Renee's life will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Fellsmere, FL for family.
Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020