Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
Fellsmere, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Streeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee Streeter


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renee Streeter Obituary
Renee Streeter
January 21, 1969 - March 14, 2020
Fellsmere, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Renee Streeter, 51, of Fellsmere, FL passed away on March 14, 2020 in Sebastian, FL.
Renee was born January 21, 1969 in Port Jervis, NY to Alana Utter Talmadge and the late Larry Herman of Port Jervis. She was a beautician. In her free time she loved being with her animals and loving husband.
Renee is survived by her husband of 30 years, Harry Streeter (JR) of Florida; mother, Alana Talmadge of Port Jervis; brother, J.R. Keys and his girlfriend, Lacey of Port Jervis, brother, Michael Mason and his wife, Amanda of Port Jervis; sister, Dana of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brother Bobby of Port Jervis and brother John of Florida.
A celebration of Renee's life will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Fellsmere, FL for family.
Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -