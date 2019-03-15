|
Renwick T. Purcell
March 5, 1956 - February 28, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Aide to the Disabled, Elder, 62
Renwick T. Purcell of Loch Sheldrake, died at home on Thursday, February 28th 2019. He was 62.
The son of the late Eramus and Octavia Esmeralda Purcell, he was born March 5th, 1956 in New York City. He grew up in Port Jervis and graduated High School from Garden State Academy in NJ. He later went to College to study Biology. Most recently, he worked with the disabled and was an Elder of the 7th Day Adventist Church in Port Jervis, NY.
He is survived by his aunts, Aida Torres and Dora Bonnefoy, both from Queens and his cousins: Yvonne, Thomas, Evelyn and Christina Torres, also from Queens, Thomas Scharf from Austria and Frank Mannarino from New Jersey.
Viewing services are to be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Woodbourne Cemetery, Parsonage Road, Woodbourne, NY 12788
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019