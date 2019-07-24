|
|
Ret. Trooper Harry Brown Jr.
June 18, 1934 - July 21, 2019
Goshen, NY
Retired Trooper Harry Brown Jr. left his earthly body entering into eternal rest on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was 85. Harry was born on June 18, 1934 in Goshen NY and raised in Maybrook, NY and was known throughout his life as Bubby. In his early years Harry would excel as a talented athlete in Football, Baseball, Tennis and Basketball while in later years he enjoyed Bowling, Refereeing Football, Golfing and Fishing. After graduating high school Harry enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for five years during the Korean War. While serving he worked as an Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class and trained as a Corpsman. It was also during this time that Harry met and married Patricia A. Stueber of Pine Bush, NY and together they had four children. Harry went on to work as a Mounted Prison Guard at Wallkill State Prison before entering the New York State Police Training Academy. He graduated from the academy and served as a State Trooper for 21 years until his retirement in 1985. Harry's dedication to serving the country he loved continued with active duty in the United States Army Reserves. In addition, he had memberships in the VFW, Elks Club, The American Legion, and the PBA. Harry enjoyed reminiscing about his years in the military and felt tremendous pride serving as a Trooper often stating that it was the best job ever. Harry was predeceased by his parents Harry and Olive Brown; his sister, Barbara Rattee; daughter, Lori Brown Scott; second wife, Sherry A. Flynt Brown. Survivors include daughter, Kim A. Brown, son, Harry Brown III and wife, Cheri, daughter, Tami A. Cohen and husband, Larry; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of the Infant Savior in Pine Bush, N.Y on Saturday July 27 at 10:00 a.m followed by burial of his cremains at New Prospect Cemetery in Pine Bush, N.Y In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Harry's memory to the following, Veterans of Foreign Wars, or The Catholic War Veterans. To leave a condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019