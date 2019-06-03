Home

Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Reuben Louis Steinberg

Reuben Louis Steinberg Obituary
Reuben Louis Steinberg
June 1, 1939 - May 28, 2019
The Villages, FL
Ruby Steinberg, 79, was taken from Earth on May 28, 2019 after he lost his battle to Alzheimer's. He passed away in the Villages, Florida. His wife and best friend Alice, passed away 10 years earlier. Ruby is survived by his two sons, William Steinberg and Keith Steinberg and his two daughters, Judith Ball and Bonnie Purcell, as well as eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Always with a smile on his face, Ruby enjoyed golf, bowling and playing cards. He grew up in New York, owned an auto parts business as well as a Ford dealership, until he and Alice moved to Florida where they spent the remainder of their lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation: https://fundraising.alzfdn.org/projects/in-memory-of-ruby-steinberg/ or Elks Scholarship Fund Elks.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019
