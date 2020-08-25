1/1
Reziero "George" Martinisi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reziero's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reziero "George" Martinisi
January 12, 1933 - August 25, 2020
Cornwall, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Reziero "George" Martinisi announces his passing on August 25, 2020, at the age of 87. He entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his wife, son and family.
Reziero was born in Santa Maria A-Vico, Providence of Caserta, Italy on January 12,1933 to the late Salvatore and Pasqualina D'Addio Martinisi.
He immigrated to Canada when he was 20 years old and lived in Montreal for 12 years. At the age of 32 he moved to the United States, rejoining with some of his siblings and meeting the love of his life, Theresa. They were married on January 15, 1972 and would have been married 49 years this January. He owned three pizzerias in the Hudson Valley and worked as an electrician at West Point through retirement. His proudest and most cherished roles were as a father to his son, Anthony, loving husband to his wife, Theresa, and a Nonno to his grandchildren, Christian, Anthony and Nicholas.
Reziero was a member of many organizations including a former member of the Italian Social Club of Haverstraw and Knights of Columbus of Highland Falls. He was an active member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club in Mountainville and Circolo Italiano in Newburgh. His passions were hunting, playing cards while socializing with friends, and being in his garden all day.
Reziero is survived by his wife, Theresa DiPaolo Martinisi, son Anthony, daughter in law Cara, and grandchildren Anthony and Nicholas. He also leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the United States, Canada and Italy. He is predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers, as well as his grandson, Christian.
He was loved by all who knew him. Warmth, kindness and generosity were just some of his amazing qualities. He was always ready to help anybody and did. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 4-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Rezeiro on Friday, August 28th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St., Newburgh, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved