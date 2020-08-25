Reziero "George" Martinisi
January 12, 1933 - August 25, 2020
Cornwall, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Reziero "George" Martinisi announces his passing on August 25, 2020, at the age of 87. He entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his wife, son and family.
Reziero was born in Santa Maria A-Vico, Providence of Caserta, Italy on January 12,1933 to the late Salvatore and Pasqualina D'Addio Martinisi.
He immigrated to Canada when he was 20 years old and lived in Montreal for 12 years. At the age of 32 he moved to the United States, rejoining with some of his siblings and meeting the love of his life, Theresa. They were married on January 15, 1972 and would have been married 49 years this January. He owned three pizzerias in the Hudson Valley and worked as an electrician at West Point through retirement. His proudest and most cherished roles were as a father to his son, Anthony, loving husband to his wife, Theresa, and a Nonno to his grandchildren, Christian, Anthony and Nicholas.
Reziero was a member of many organizations including a former member of the Italian Social Club of Haverstraw and Knights of Columbus of Highland Falls. He was an active member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club in Mountainville and Circolo Italiano in Newburgh. His passions were hunting, playing cards while socializing with friends, and being in his garden all day.
Reziero is survived by his wife, Theresa DiPaolo Martinisi, son Anthony, daughter in law Cara, and grandchildren Anthony and Nicholas. He also leaves behind many cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the United States, Canada and Italy. He is predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers, as well as his grandson, Christian.
He was loved by all who knew him. Warmth, kindness and generosity were just some of his amazing qualities. He was always ready to help anybody and did. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 4-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Rezeiro on Friday, August 28th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann St., Newburgh, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.