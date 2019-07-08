Home

Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Sinai
75 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY
View Map
Rhoda Colen Pollock


1924 - 2019
Rhoda Colen Pollock Obituary
RHODA COLEN POLLOCK
December 25, 1924 - July 7, 2019
Formerly of Middletown, NY
Rhoda Colen Pollock, a longtime Middletown, NY resident, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany, NY. She was 94 years of age.
The daughter of the late David and Estelle Cohen Colen, she was born on December 25, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY.
Rhoda was the owner and operator of the former Pollock's Fotomart in Middletown. She was a member of Temple Sinai in Middletown and longtime member of the League of Women Voters and a Master Gardener.
Survivors include her two daughters, Lorrie Judith Smith and her husband, Walter of West Sand Lake, NY and Susan Pollock and Reinhard Bernbeck of Germany; two grandchildren, Gregory and Steven Smith; five great grandchildren; her sister, Shirly Goldzweig of Hawaii and several nieces and nephews. Rhoda was predeceased by her husband, Norman Pollock.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Temple Sinai, 75 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate. Interment will follow in the Temple Sinai Cemetery, Circleville, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019
