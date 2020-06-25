Richard A. Barkley
January 13, 1938 - February 16, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Richard A. Barkley of Woodbourne passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home. He was 82.
He was the son of the late Thomas Barkley and Myrtle Lawrence, born on January 13, 1938 in Woodbourne, NY.
Richard proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He later went on to become a correctional officer for many years until he retired. He was a pilot who owned his own plane. He was currently in the process of building a Zenith 701 a light sport aircraft in his garage and almost completed it before his illness halted him. He was a member of the Neversink Rondout Antique Machinery Association. If he wasn't working on his plane, he could be found tinkering around on one of his many antique tractors or boats. He loved to fish and at one point in time he owned four boats and each served its own purpose. He would always joke around how he was building his own Air Force and Navy with all of his boats and planes.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Barkley of Woodbourne and Guilford Maine; his sisters, Gerri Bowers (James) Divine Corners, Marleene Poley (Tom) of Statesville, NC; many nieces and nephews; good friends and neighbors, Syd London and Renee Askew. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry Barkley,
The family will be gathering at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 State Route 52 Woodbourne, NY 12788 to process over to the cemetery together. A graveside service will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Cold Spring Road, Liberty, NY 12754 at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
