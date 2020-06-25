Richard A. Barkley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Barkley
January 13, 1938 - February 16, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Richard A. Barkley of Woodbourne passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home. He was 82.
He was the son of the late Thomas Barkley and Myrtle Lawrence, born on January 13, 1938 in Woodbourne, NY.
Richard proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He later went on to become a correctional officer for many years until he retired. He was a pilot who owned his own plane. He was currently in the process of building a Zenith 701 a light sport aircraft in his garage and almost completed it before his illness halted him. He was a member of the Neversink Rondout Antique Machinery Association. If he wasn't working on his plane, he could be found tinkering around on one of his many antique tractors or boats. He loved to fish and at one point in time he owned four boats and each served its own purpose. He would always joke around how he was building his own Air Force and Navy with all of his boats and planes.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Barkley of Woodbourne and Guilford Maine; his sisters, Gerri Bowers (James) Divine Corners, Marleene Poley (Tom) of Statesville, NC; many nieces and nephews; good friends and neighbors, Syd London and Renee Askew. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry Barkley,
The family will be gathering at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 State Route 52 Woodbourne, NY 12788 to process over to the cemetery together. A graveside service will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Cold Spring Road, Liberty, NY 12754 at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved