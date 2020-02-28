Home

Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
Richard A. Benincasa


1948 - 2020
Richard A. Benincasa Obituary
Richard A. Benincasa
September 4, 1948 - February 27, 2020
Shohola, PA - Formerly of Montgomery, NY
Richard A. "Benny" Benincasa of Shohola, PA, formerly of Montgomery, NY passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Valhalla. He was 71.
The grandson of Joseph and Rose Guerrieri, he was born September 4, 1948 in Nyack, New York.
Richard was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He started Cedar Construction over 35 years ago in Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife, Carol E. Benincasa at home; son, Joseph Benincasa and wife, Melissa of Wallkill; daughter, Cheryl Knapp and Dan of Milford, PA; four grandchildren: Michael, Natalie, Vanessa, and Carlie; brother, Jeffrey Campbell and Jean of Bloomingburg; several nieces and nephews and good friends, John and Charlotte.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Rose and Joe; sister-in-law, Bunny.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday, March 1st at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2nd at the funeral home; Rev. James VanHouten will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
