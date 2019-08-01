|
|
Richard A. Gervasi
August 23, 1930 - July 31, 2019
Middletown, NY
Richard A. Gervasi, a 47 year area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 88 years of age.
The son of the late Mario and Margie Gervasi, he was born on August 23, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY.
Richard was the owner and operator of Sullivan Auto Supply in the Town of Mamakating. He attended the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Otisville and was a former member of the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097, and the Town of Wallkill Republican Club.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Dr. Ronen and Dr. Gotsis for their support and loving care given to Richard.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Gervasi at home in Middletown; his children: Diane Kraker and her husband, Joseph of Garden City, NY, Richard M. Gervasi of Middletown, NY and Marie Humenik and her husband, Michael of Medford, NJ; his step-children: David Hillriegel and wife, Donna of Gloversville, NY, Laurie Wegener and her husband, William of Pine Bush, NY, Coleen Clemmer and her husband, Alan of Middletown, NY, Jeffrey Hillriegel and his wife, Margaret of Walker Valley, NY and Beth Fairweather and her husband, Gary of Greenville, NY; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his siblings and his first wife, Theresa Gervasi.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 4th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Monday, August 5th at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 45 Highland Avenue, Otisville, NY. Reverend Michael Palazzo will officiate. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the , 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019