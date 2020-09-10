Richard A. Mabee
March 29, 1926 - September 9, 2020
Florida, NY
Richard A. Mabee was blessed during his life with a happy marriage, wonderful caring neighbors and an angel for his aide, Terri. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy; his parents, Esther and Alonzo Mabee and a sister who died at two months old.
Determined to serve his country, he joined the Marines and was assigned to the 4th Division Marines G Company 23rd Regiment. He earned the rank of Corporal. On the nineteenth day of February 1945 his unit and the 5th Division Marines stormed the beach at Iwo Jima, one of the many bloody battles of the war. The fighting continued until control of the island was accomplished. He enjoyed photography and with his photos documented his time in the Pacific Theater.
Richard A. Mabee, proud Marine and true gentleman who had dementia for several years passed away at the age of 94 on September 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 12th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Memories will be shared by the family starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow with Military Honors at 2:30 p.m. at Florida Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home are limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Presbyterian Church, PO Box 94, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com