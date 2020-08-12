Richard A. Maserjian

July 22, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Richard A. Maserjian of Newburgh, NY passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.

He was predeceased by his Aunt Seidi Malumian of Argentina and older sister Diane Truncali of Marlboro, NY. He was the son of the late Dikran and the late Helen Parseghian Maserjian of Newburgh, NY.

He had a wonderful loving family. He had a beautiful wife who was the love of his life and two beautiful daughters who he was very proud of. He was also a man of many hobbies and talents and he loved the outdoors. On his free time he enjoyed photography, hunting, shooting, snowmobiling and making bullets. He had many wonderful friends and family whom he enjoyed and he also loved to play Backgammon. He was also known to be funny, sweet and the first to help anyone he knew.

Richard was a high school Math teacher at Spackenkill High School and the Spackenkill School District for thirty years and an alumni of New York University where he earned his degree in the History of Art. He continued his education at SUNY New Paltz where he earned a master's degree in teaching mathematics. He loved teaching and enjoyed his career throughout the years. He also served in the Army and National Guard for six years and was a life long member of the Wallkill Rod and Gun Club with many friends.

He is survived by his lovely wife of many years, Lucy Parseghian Maserjian; daughters, Tamar Maserjian and Ani Tlatelpa of Newburgh, NY and Miami Florida; son-in-law, Horacio Tlatelpa; grandsons: Dean and Christopher Tlatelpa; younger sister and brother-in-law: Lorraine and Richard Snyder of Madison, WI; three nephews: Paul Truncali of Hawthorne NY and Joel and Henry Snyder of San Luis Obispo, CA and two nieces: Margo Snyder and Jolene Snyder of California.

There will be no services at this time.

Donations can be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 E. 59th St., New York, NY 10022-1112.



