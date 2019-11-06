|
Richard A. Scopino Sr.
November 2, 1937 - November 4, 2019
Town of Forestburgh, NY
Richard A. Scopino Sr. of the Town of Forestburgh, NY died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home, with his loving wife by his side. He was 82.
He was born November 2, 1937 in Yonkers, NY, the son of the late Adalino and the late Arliene M. Young Scopino. Rick was a proud member of the United States Navy. Rick was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas RC Church in Forestburgh for many years, where he was on the parish council. He was a member of the NRA. He was a past member of the VFW Post #28 in Millsboro, DE and the AMVETS of Millsboro. He was also a member of the Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman, Inc., which is a group that works to protect beaches in the state of Delaware.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Hedy Scopino of Forestburgh; two beloved children: Debra Ann Martin and her husband, Ralph of Gibsonia, PA and Richard A. Scopino Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Easily, SC; one beloved daughter-in-law: Sherry Scopino; four grandchildren: Tiffany, Brandon, Anthony and Kayla Scopino; one great-grandchild; his brother, Thomas Scopino and his wife, Debbie of Harleysville, PA; his sister-in-law, Cathy Scopino of Cuddebackville, NY; also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Carmine Scopino and his brother, Adam Scopino.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, November 8th, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 845.856.5191 grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019