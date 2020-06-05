Richard "Dick" A. Spurling

April 14, 1938 - May 29, 2020

New Paltz, NY

Richard "Dick" Ashley Spurling, age 82, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Norris Dale Spurling and Ava (Ashley) Spurling.

Dick studied at Boston University and was a member of the Massachusetts Beta Upsilon Fraternity. He served in the United State Army Reserves - National Guard. In 1958, Dick moved to New Paltz with his family where they opened a family store.

On April 28, 1962, Dick married the love of his life, Frances Lo Cicero. A loving marriage of more than 58 years before his passing.

Dick worked as a traveling novelty salesman and to his credit, was a major supplier of the souvenirs for the 1980 Winter Olympics held in Lake Placid, NY, as well as those for the 25th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival held in 1994 in Saugerties, NY.

A born entrepreneur, Dick also owned various businesses during his lifetime, including Santa's Land in Vermont, the Hyde Park Gift Shop, F&R Tub & Tile Refinishing, Ohioville Liquor Store of New Paltz, an advertising company, Adeze, as well as Crisis Alert Systems. Dick finished his career working for Spiegel Brothers Paper Company in Kingston, NY, supplying local businesses with paper products. Dick was a founding member of the New Paltz Elks Lodge #2568 for 42 years and served as the Exalted Ruler in 1980.

Although a hardworking businessman, Dick had an infectious passion for fun. He was an avid tennis and croquet player. Dick enjoyed spending his summers boating, swimming and barbecuing with his family. He delighted in floating in his beloved swimming pool, caring for his fish in his beautiful koi pond, and talking New York sports. Dick had a lifelong love affair with horse racing and casinos and spent countless hours at the Saratoga Racecourse and in Atlantic City. He was well known for his daily wit, 5 o'clock "Happy Hour", and in his true spirit, he passed away just as the clock struck 5 o'clock for his eternal Happy Hour in heaven.

Dick is survived by his loving wife Frances Spurling; his three children, Cheryl Spurling-Scott and her husband Will Scott, Sharon Alfonso and her husband Frank, and Ricky Spurling; and his four grandchildren, Destiny Scott, Michael Spurling, Tyler Scott and his wife Shelby Scott, and Frankie Alfonso, Jr.

Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



