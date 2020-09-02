1/1
Richard Baldwin
1952 - 2020
Richard Baldwin
June 29, 1952 - August 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Richard Baldwin, gracefully known as "The Camera Man", of Newburgh, NY entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Phelps Memorial Hospital. He was 68.
The son of the late Early and Mamie Baldwin, he was born on June 29, 1952 in Newburgh. Richard graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1971. He then went to work for Penny Bags, Hudson Valley Tree, and Dominican Sisters up until he retired. He was also known to play the drums, DJ, and be the photographer for various events throughout the years.
He is survived by his four sisters, Susanna Cotten of Elizabethtown, NC, Ella M. Stokes of Newburgh, NY, Ruth M. Johnson of Newburgh, NY, and Katherine Autry (Edward) of Elizabethtown, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Earl L. Baldwin; grandmother, Joellar Baldwin; grandfather, Bryant Baldwin; and brothers-in-law, James "Golden" Johnson and Joseph Cotten Jr.
Mr. Baldwin will repose 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distance REQUIRED). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
