Richard "Dick" Bates
February 15, 1922 - February 7, 2019
Royal Palm Beach, FL - Formerly of Monticello, NY
Richard B. Bates, age 96 of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
He previously lived in Monticello for 45 years. He was an avid bowler at Kiamesha Lanes and a former Tiler of the Monticello Elks. While in Monticello he touched many people, working for several local businesses, including Kristt Office Equipment, Garlick's Ambulance Service, Kutcher's Hotel and his own business Bates Cleaning Service. While in Florida he worked for Publix supermarket until retiring at 91 years old.
He was born in Camden, NJ on February 15, 1922. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Pearl. He is survived by his sons, Elliott (Theresa) Bates in Royal Palm Beach, FL and Michael Bates in New Cumberland,PA; two granddaughters, Hannah and Madison Bates, also in New Cumberland, PA and two sisters, Norma Strickbine in Thayer, MO and Thelma Louise (Robert) Jenkins in St Petersburg, FL.
A funeral service will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. Burial will immediately follow at the Brotherhood Cemetery, Old Thompsonville Road in Monticello.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019