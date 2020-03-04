|
|
Richard C. Burch
April 25, 1933 - February 29, 2020
Formerly of Goshen and Rock Hill, NY
Richard C. Burch, 86 of Dover, and formerly of Goshen and Rock Hill, New York, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover.
Born in New Philadelphia on April 25, 1933, he was the son of the late Chaney and Muriel (Voshall) Burch. He graduated from New Philadelphia High School with the class of 1951. He married Betty Lou (Lattimer) Burch, who preceded him in death on November 11, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Warren E. Burch, and nephew, John Burlison.
Richard honorably served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the Goshen Savings Bank in Goshen, New York where he was an auditor for over 25 years. Richard enjoyed both fishing and swimming. He was also a model train enthusiast and collector.
He leaves behind his sister, Muriel Joanne Burlison of Dover; his nieces and nephews: Daniel Wheeler of Cazenovia, NY, David Wheeler of Pasadena, MD, Douglas Wheeler of Poughquag, NY, Debra Wheeler Terry of Santa Clara, CA, Heather Cooley of Dover, James Burlison of Dover; sister-in-law, Audrey Lattimer Wheeler of Worcester, NY; along with his great-nephews, Benjamin Cooley of Columbus, and Carson Burlison of Dover.
Friends are invited to call from Noon until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Mulqueen officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgebury Cemetery Ridgebury, New York.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020