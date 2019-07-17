|
|
Richard C. Jennings
December 4, 1934 - July 15, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Richard C. Jennings, a retired Laborer for Local 17, entered into rest on Monday, July 15, 2019. The son of the late Raymond Jennings and Naomi Margaret (Brower) Jennings Blackburn, he was born December 4, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 84.
Richard proudly served our country in the US Marines from 1953-1956, honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. He enjoyed sharing stories of his time served, travelling the world on the U.S.S. Midway. Richard always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He enjoyed life, family members, good friends, and the occasional round of golf. He was always there to brighten the lives of others and will be remembered fondly.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Patricia Jennings; daughter, Kylene D'Alfonso and son-in-law David; niece, Ellen Ward; daughter-in-law, Sandra Jennings; grandsons, Richard D.Jennings Jr., Brandon Jennings, Roman D'Alfonso and Gianluca D'Alfonso; great-niece Brittany Ward and fiancé Trevor Jordan, great-niece Amber Herbert and fiancé Niko Rittgers; great-niece Avery Rittgers; brother, Ronald Jennings and sister-in-law, Filomena; and many more nieces and nephews who affectionately called him "Uncle Rit." In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Jennings, and his son, Richard Dean Jennings.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at St. Francis Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, . To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019